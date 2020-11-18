Fire Guts Cabinet Shop South of Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple agencies responded to a shop fire south of Burley Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Burley Fire Department, a cabinet shop on 250 East and 398 South was engulfed by flames when they arrived at around 12:14 p.m. Burley Fire requested mutual aid from Declo Fire, Heyburn Fire and West End Fire. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office and Cassia County Medics also responded for EMS standby and traffic control.

Four people working inside the shop made it out without injury and no firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze. The shop was a total loss and the nearby building was also damaged. Fire crews didn't clear the scene until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cause is under investigation.