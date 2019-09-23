Fire Officials: Stay Away from Croy Canyon Road Near Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities in Blaine County are asking people to stay away from Croy Canyon Road near Hailey due a fire that crews are working to contain this afternoon. They said evacuations may be forthcoming.

Croy Canyon Road has been closed at Pioneer Drive, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.



“We are asking the public to stay completely out of the area as there are still residents in this area who may need to evacuate quickly as the situation develops,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews and law enforcement are responding.