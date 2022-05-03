Firefighters Save People Trapped in Burley House Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people had to be rescued by firefighters when they became trapped by a fire late Monday night in Burley. According to the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out to a house on Elba Street on fire at around 11:20 p.m. where four people were trapped inside. One person was able to make it out of the burning house on their own, two others were trapped in the main part of the house while a fourth person could not get out of the basement. Heyburn Fire Department arrived to help. Firefighters were able to help the two people upstairs escape through a window and back door. Burley Fire said it took nine firefighters to rescue the man trapped downstairs. Two out of the three people had to be flown by air ambulance to a Utah hospital; their condition was not known. Around 20 fire personnel worked to put the fire out. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office and Cassia County Medic also responded to the fire. The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

