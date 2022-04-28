Twin Falls Home Damaged by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls fire crews were able to keep a fire from spreading through a home Wednesday evening. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out at around 7:30 p.m. to a house on Greenwood Drive where fire and heavy smoke was coming from the back of the house. Three crews from Twin Falls Fire and a Rock Creek Fire Department engine crew arrived to help. Once crews got on scene firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from damaging more of the house. The cause was accidental and no one was injured. Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Police also responded to the fire.

Get our free mobile app