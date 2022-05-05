TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- A fire in downtown Twin Falls displaced people living in an apartment Thursday afternoon. According to Twin Falls Fire Department, crews arrived on scene at just after 2 p.m. to find the back of the multi-residence house on fire on the 500 block of 2nd Ave West. Three people were able to make it out of the house before crews arrived. Three Twin Falls Fire Engines worked to put out the blaze that moved into the attic area. The Jerome Fire Department and Rock Creek Fire Department showed up to help. It took a little more than an hour before the fire was put out. The cause is under investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office. No one was injured in the fire.

Residential House Fire Near Lincoln Elementary

