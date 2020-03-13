First State Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Southwest Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in the state.

The announcement that the virus has been confirmed in Idaho was shared to Governor Brad Little's Facebook page Friday afternoon, just after 4:00 p.m. A press conference is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (MT), and will be streamed on the Facebook page.

The virus has now been confirmed in every U.S. state except West Virginia and Montana. Information on where in Idaho the case was confirmed is expected to be announced during the press conference.

POST-PRESS CONFERENCE UPDATE: (3/13 5p)

The information provided in the 5:00 p.m. press conference from Governor Brad Little's office stated that the infected individual is a female, over the age of 50, who recently returned from a trip to New York. The woman is currently recovering at her residence.

Southwest Idaho (Ada County) has been pinpointed as the location in which the case was confirmed. Health officials said that the risk the virus has spread beyond this portion of the state remains low.