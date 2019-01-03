Fish and Game: Beware of Animal Traps When Outdoors

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – People going outdoors this season should be mindful of a potential danger: animal traps.

Trapping season “is open and traps may be set near your favorite place to hunt or hike,” Regional Fisheries Manager Doug Megargle said in information posted on the department's website .

People who bring their canine friends with them on their outdoors adventures should especially be mindful, as dogs could easily find their way into a trap. If that happens, Megargle said there are steps the owner can take to free the animal without harming it.

Fish and Game has prepared a video that shows people how to release a dog from various types of traps, including foot-hold, cable device and body-gripping traps.

Click to watch the video .