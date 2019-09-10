Fish and Game Urges Idahoans to Report Wildlife Crimes

(KLIX) – Idaho Fish and Game officials are urging Idahoans to report wildlife crimes if they see them happen or have information about such crimes.

With some hunting seasons underway and more opening soon, the department said in a news release on Tuesday, it is asking the public to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline if they witness a violation of wildlife laws.

If you plan to be out and about in the Great Outdoors, before you go program the number into the contacts list so you can easily make the call, if needed.

“The public plays a critical role in catching poachers stealing game and fish from the Idaho citizens,” Idaho Fish and Game Assistant Chief of Enforcement Chris Wright said in the statement. “Those who 'Make the Call' help us detect and solve cases that in many cases, we wouldn't otherwise be able to."

Here’s the number to call: 800-632-5999.

The department said individuals can report wildlife violations anonymously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. What’s more, those who report such crimes may be eligible for a cash reward.

Rewards are as follows: “$200 for birds, fish and general violations; $300 for most big game animals and wild turkey; $600 for trophy species such as bighorn sheep, mountain goat, grizzly, moose and caribou. In special circumstances, these amounts can be higher.”

Every year, CAP receives an average of 600 calls from the public, according to the news release, which results in an average of 150 citations issued and $20,000 paid in rewards. Fish and Game said CAP paid $27,100 in reward money.

When reporting a wildlife crime, try to give as much information as possible.

“The more detailed information you provide and the quicker your report it, the more likely a poacher will get caught,” Wright said. “License plate numbers are extremely useful, as well as exact location, time and a description of the suspects.”