Five Swans Shot Dead Near Newdale

NEWDALE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers say five trumpeter swans were found shot dead in late March near Newdale in a suspected poaching case.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the swans were found on March 27, near 100 N and 2750 E in Fremont County. The large birds were in various states of decomposition, however conservation officers were able to determine they had been shot.

“Trumpeter swans are classified in Idaho as a Species of Greatest Conservation Need” said Matt Proett, wildlife biologist in a prepared statement. “Although large congregations of migrant swans may be observed in the agricultural landscape in winter, the summer breeding population in eastern Idaho is still quite low. We want to manage and conserve this iconic species for the enjoyment of future generations and poaching of trumpeter swans is taken very seriously.”

Idaho Fish and Game would like anyone with information to call them at 208-525-7290 or Citizens Against Poaching 1-800-632-5999.

