Cow Elk Left to Waste Near Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was shot and left to waste last week near Stanley. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the animal was discovered near the Joe's Gulch and Kelly Creek area on Friday, October 22, in Unit 36. Conservation officers said at the time there was an antlered hunt in progress, but no antlerless hunt. “Someone may have mistakenly thought they were aiming and shooting at a bull elk,” said Kyle Christiansen, Conservation Officer for Idaho Fish and Game. “Mistakes happen, but no attempt was made to report the mistake, as cell phone coverage is only a few miles away.” The elk looked like it had been shot from the road and no one tried to take any meat from the animal. Anyone with information can call the Idaho Fish and Game or Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Get our free mobile app