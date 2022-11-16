Bald Eagle Shot in East Idaho

BERN, Idaho (KLIX)-A federally and state protected bald eagle was found shot earlier this month near Montpelier. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers were told the eagle was found in a field in Bern on November 6. The responding conservation officer determined the bird had been shot in the leg with a small caliber firearm; the bullet ended up in the animal's abdomen. The eagle was able to fly a short time before it died from blood loss. “It’s always a tragedy when a bald eagle dies by hitting a powerline or colliding with a vehicle,” says White. “But, this was no accident. Someone purposely shot this symbol of freedom.” The bald eagle is protected under federal and Idaho laws. Anyone with information call call Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White at 208-204-3921 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

