Buck Shot from Highway in Idaho County, Left to Waste

LUCIEL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are trying to track down those responsible for shooting a 4x4 mule deer, taking the head, and leaving the carcass to waste last week near Lucile. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the buck was shot some time between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 just off U.S. Highway 95. The individual or people responsible didn't trying to recover the meat and only took the head with antlers. Investigators say several large animals have been shot and left to waste by poachers in Idaho County recently. Idaho Fish and Game said the latest shooting happened near a recreation area and boat ramp and hopes someone may have spotted something that will help track down those responsible. Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at (800) 632-5999 or Fish and Game's Clearwater Regional Office (208) 799-5010

