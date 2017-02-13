Five Things To Do in Twin Falls on Valentine’s Day for $50 or Less
If things are tight but you still want to make Valentine's Day plans, here are five things you can do around Twin Falls for $50 or less.
Miracle Hot Springs
For $38 dollars, you could take a relaxing soak in a VIP Private pool at Miracle Hot Springs in Hagerman. If you exclude the gas it takes to get there, you've got a few bucks left over for snacks. I checked their online reservations and it looks like they are going very fast, so if you want to book one, I'd get on it.
Movies
It seems a little cliche' and probably not very romantic but if you do it right $50 will get you a night at the movies. Let's see... $10.00 per ticket x 2 will get you both in for $20.00. If you share a large popcorn, you're going to shell out $6.50 (free refill) and two medium drinks @ $5.50 each will set you back another $11.00. That puts your total evening at $37.50.
Bowling
Laugh all you want. I took my wife bowling on our first date and we had a blast. You could each play two games, including shoe rentals for $33 at Bowladrome. And I know this isn't exactly a candlelight dinner but you can get a couple of burgers and fries with the $17 you have left.
Faulkner Planetarium
I think the planetarium is overlooked as a 'date night' option but it's a nice deviation from the norm. The Faulkner Planetarium hosts a show at 7:00 pm on Tuesdays. Tickets are $6.00 per adult so you're into it for $12.00 for a couple. That leaves you plenty for some takeout if you pick it up yourself.
Meal for two at Carino's
Carino's has a Meal for Two combo that's 49.99 for two, with a choice of soup or salad, several pasta choices, and a dessert for each of you. Technically, this will set you back a little more than $50 if you include tax and tip... but it's a decent deal worth mentioning.