Flags at Half-staff in Idaho for Firefighting Pilots

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Flags across the state of Idaho have been ordered at half-staff for two pilots killed in a helicopter crash while fighting a wildfire in Lemhi County. Gov. Brad Little issued the directive for all U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff for pilots Thomas Hayes and Jared Bird. The two were flying a CH-47D Series “Chinook” helicopter Thursday when it went down while supporting firefighting efforts on the Moose Fire on the Salmon-Chalis National Forest near Salmon.

Our hearts our heavy with the news that we lost two firefighters, Thomas ‘Tommy’ Hayes of Post Falls and Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska, in the line of duty on the Moose Fire burning near Salmon," Governor Little said in a statement Friday. "The men were experienced pilots, and both served our country in the armed forces. Our brave firefighters face extremely challenging conditions head on to protect lives, property, and the land. Idahoans are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of these firefighters as we grieve this tremendous loss. This tragedy will be deeply felt by the families and by the wildland firefighting community.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until the final memorial for the two men. The flags flying at half-staff above the Idaho Capitol building will be presented to the families of the two men.

