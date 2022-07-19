Governor Makes Appointment to Minidoka County Commission

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-Gov. Brad Little has appointed a Heyburn resident to the Minidoka County Commission following the retirement of one of the commissioners. The governor announced Tuesday, Jared Orton will replace Commissioner Sheryl Koyle who is retiring. Orton had run as a candidate for the commission in the Idaho primary elections and was set to run unopposed in the November general elections. Orton is the current vice-chairman for the Minidoka County Planning and Zoning Commission.

