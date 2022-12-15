TikTok Banned on Idaho Government Phones, Computers, and Networks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's governor issued an executive order Wednesday banning the use of the social media platform TikTok from all state government electronic devices and networks. Gov. Brad Little said in a statement the platform posses a risk to state and national security saying the Chinese government can use it to collect "critical information from our state and federal government." The executive order comes after the FBI issued a warning on the security threat the app and website can be used for espionage purposes. The order prohibits the downloading of the app or the access of the TikTok website on all state issued phones, computers, tablets, or other electronic devices that can access the internet. The order requires the app to be removed from any device that currently has it on it. The governor said the Idaho Office of Information Technology Services will block TikTok from government networks and devices. The order does not impact private or business related devices. Idaho joins several other states that have taken similar moves.

Get our free mobile app