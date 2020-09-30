Former Boise State Bronco To Start At QB For Broncos Thursday

A former Boise State Broncos quarterback who threw for 90 touchdowns during his time with the team has been given the starting job for the Denver Broncos. Following an injury to Drew Lock, the former bronco will suit up Thursday night against the New York Jets.

Boise State Bronco fans will want to tune into the NFL Network at 6PM (MT), Thursday night, and celebrate the fact that former BSU quarterback Brett Rypien is getting his first regular season start in the National Football League. It's unfortunate that teammate Drew Lock will have to sit the game out due to injury, but a start is a start.

Rypien, 24, was an undrafted pickup by Denver in 2019. During his time with Boise State, he put up some great numbers. Between 2015 and 2018, he threw for more than 13,000 yards, had 90 touchdowns, an average passer rating of 149.3 and threw just 29 interceptions between his freshman and senior years.

Rypien had been playing on Denver's practice squad for more than a month before being added to the current roster last week. Lock's injury was the second one at the quarterback position for the Denver Broncos since 2018. Joe Flacco sustained a neck injury in October of 2018, and now plays for the New York Jets.

Both teams playing Thursday night have a combined record of 0-6. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Broncos are favorites to win.

We wish Brett the best of luck. I know the BSU faithful will be pulling for him.