Former Boise State Fullback Dan Paul Dies at 30

The news was shocking and the Boise State football program is still trying to wrap it's head around the fact former fullback Dan Paul is gone at the age of 30.

Details are sketchy but according to sources from Boise State, Paul died at his home in Oregon either late Tuesday night or early Thursday.

Paul played for Boise State from 2008-12 and was part of the 2010 Fiesta Bowl team that beat TCU. In fact it was a key block by Paul that freed Doug Martin for the winning touchdown.

As for Paul, he scored just four career touchdowns but three of them came in the same game, a memorable 44-33 win over Nevada in 2009.

Paul gathered in three TD passes from Kellen Moore and was the star of the game!

Teammates say Paul will be remembered for his energy and smile, a smile that would light up the room.

The Broncos posted a 49-4 record during Paul's career which began in 2008 as a gray shirt linebacker who played on special teams as a true freshman before switching to fullback.

Paul once said his greatest joy in football was getting a big block and watching his tailback break for the end zone.