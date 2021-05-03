FOUND SAFE: Two Missing Jerome ID Teens Located

Two southern Idaho teens recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles have been found safe. Both were initially reported missing on April 28, 2021.

The Idaho State Police's Missing Persons Clearinghouse website had the profiles of two teenagers from the Jerome area listed as recently reported missing. The Jerome Police Department was investigating the cases. Both teens are home safe.

Both Kira Shae Maynard, 17, and Savannah Walker, 16, of Jerome, Idaho, have safely returned home. The news was shared on the private Facebook page of a relative.

There are still over 40 active Idaho missing persons cases for the southern region of the state.

