Missing South Idaho 16-Year-Old Girl Reported June 3

A 16-year-old Bonneville County girl hasn't been in contact with family for close to two weeks now. Her profile was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Kailah Marlene Seminario? She is one of dozens of state teens currently featured on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. According to the profile, she might be traveling in a 2002 Black GMC Yukon, with a license plate number that is unknown.

Seminario is 5'8", and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have seen her recently, or know her current whereabouts, please contact the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, at 208-529-1350.