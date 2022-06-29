Jerome ID Teen Reported Missing

Magic Valley residents are being asked to help keep an eye out for a missing 17-year-old local boy.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in locating Jonah Paul Rasch. Rasch's profile was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. He was last contacted June 20, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Rasch is 6'0", and weighs 130 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt and blue jeans. Please contact the Jerome County Sheriff's Office if you have any information on his current whereabouts, at 208-324-8845.