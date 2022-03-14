Two Missing Jerome ID Teens Located; Back Home Safe

UPDATE: Two missing Jerome teenagers who were reported as possible runaways last week have been located and are back home.

The Jerome Police Department and the Missing Juvenile & Adults In Idaho website both shared details following the March 10 disappearance of Bryce Baird, 16, and Anna Noble, 17, of southern Idaho. The pair had been traveling in a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe owned by one of the teen's parents, and were thought to be headed to Missouri.

Lucinda Noble, the mother of Anna, has reported the two were successfully located shortly after the automobile was found abandoned. Both individuals are said to be home safe in the Jerome area.

There are currently more than 30 active missing juvenile profiles on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. If you know the whereabouts of any reported missing persons in the state of Idaho, please contact your local police department.

