Free Access to National Parks and Monuments in Idaho This Week

You may need to pull the kids out of school and call in an off day this week: because Wednesday is the birthday celebration of The National Park Service. Access to National Parks and Monuments that normally charge an entrance fee will be free.

Which Parks and Monuments In Idaho Participate?

While Idaho is filled with national historic trails, sites, and monuments: Yellowstone and Craters of the Moon are the two that charge an entrance fee. Craters of the Moon access is normally $20, and Yellowstone charges $35 to get in. On Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 both locations will offer free access in honor of the 105th birthday of the National Park Service.

The National Park Service usually has six days each year where they offer the free park admission. After this week the next free day will be September 25th for National Public Lands Day, and then the final free day of 2021 will be on Veteran's Day, November 11th.

Get our free mobile app

National governed locations in Idaho listed on the NPS website include: Yellowstone National Park, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, City of Rocks National Reserve, Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, and Nez Perce National Historical Park.

The National Park free entrance days do not apply to State Parks. You'll still have to pay to visit the Shoshone Falls, Box Canyon, the Bruneau Dunes, and other state parks that normally charge a fee.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



Beautiful Box Canyon Waterfall and River