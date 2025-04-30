They look down on us in the Treasure Valley and have plenty of time when sitting in traffic. However, AI told me the top tourist attraction in the state is Shoshone Falls. The Boise Greenbelt isn’t nearly as popular. Nor are some of the lakes in the panhandle and the state's southeastern corner, but I’ll admit something. Some of those places won’t be as congested this summer.

The new road to Shoshone Falls should only increase traffic this summer.

I’m a little particular about City of Rocks due to the graffiti left by passing pioneers. You can find the same south of the Interstate at Massacre Rocks. It makes me wonder how many of the people who signed their names survived the trip to their destination. It was harsh along the Oregon Trail.

A few years ago, an old coworker told me he had read a travel website that panned Craters of the Moon. Again, the critic missed the history. That volcanic activity was relatively recent in not only global, but also human history. It’s also where some of our astronauts trained. That makes it almost sacred ground in my eyes.

As a tourist, I’m sometimes amazed by the roadside history. Markers pop up in places where you learn of forgotten battles and the slaughter of tourists in Owyhee County. These things were taking place only a handful of generations ago. Which is why history is important. It tells us about the character of the people who died and those who persevered.

The DAR named me an ambassador for the upcoming 250th birthday of the country.

I’m awed by the stories of the people who came before us. One friend told me that when his people first came to Idaho, they lived in a cave. Think about that the next time the hot water runs out when you’re in the shower, or you're changing the AC filter.

