The Guy Who Called Craters of the Moon a Waste of Time

You may recall the sourpuss who claimed Craters of the Moon was a letdown. You can read the review by clicking here. The guy doing the writing claimed that he had seen all that was necessary after 10 minutes. I’m not quite sure what he expected. A Disney-style theme park?

This is historic ground. The result of a lava flow, some 800 years after the birth of Jesus. In geologic terms, it was yesterday. NASA Astronauts also trained there to get a feel for what it was going to be like landing on the moon. Oh, and parts of an awful Peter Fonda movie were filmed there.

I have a poster of Craters of the Moon on my office wall. I’m not sure where it came from. One day, it appeared. Next to a poster of Idaho Deco, which I did hang. I gather someone at work had the second poster and believed it would be better than my mostly blank walls.

I loved my first visit to Craters of the Moon. It was a broiling summer day, much like what we saw through most of July. I parked and took a long walk along the trail, which isn’t natural but appears asphalt.

I joke with friends that my new sneakers almost melted. I nearly had to peel the soles off the hot pavement with each step. I thought it enhanced the experience. And the park staff I met were super people and made me feel as if I was a welcome and familiar face.

Craters of the Moon would be among the top 10 places I would take any friends visiting from outside Idaho.

