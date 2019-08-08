HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Something is happening at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden.

Every Wednesday since mid-June through Aug. 21 – that means twice more this month – children ages 2 to 5 are invited to the facility for a number of activities, including story time, exploring the garden, and learning about flora and fauna.

While having fun, kids will learn with the theme of caring for Earth and its living plants.

Children must be accompanied by an adult, and there is no preregistration. Just show up: the program, from 10 to 11 a.m., is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Sawtooth Botanical garden at 208-726-9358.