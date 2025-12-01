This is making liberals’ blood boil. The owner of the Old State Saloon in Eagle has a knack for getting under the skin of the left. Such as when he pre-empted Pride Month by celebrating Heterosexual Awesomeness Month instead. The angry left was so incensed that they made threats against proprietor Mark Fitzpatrick, including calls for arson. The thought of simply not frequenting his restaurant doesn’t enter their so-called tolerant minds.

Liberals Don't Get Marketing Businesses

Now, Fitzpatrick is offering patrons a free beer if they can prove they assisted Immigration and Customs (ICE) with the removal of an illegal alien or aliens. The man knows he lives in a conservative state, and he knows how to market. Each time he launches a promotion, it makes international news. Because liberals can’t stand the idea that someone else has a different outlook on life.

Here's an idea, Lefty. If you don’t like the man’s politics, don’t frequent the joint. If I don’t like a policy of a local business, I’m not forced to shop or buy there, and there are some places I’ve avoided for many years for that reason.

Why the Calls for a Violent Response?

This notion that you must respond with violence for a tongue-in-cheek promotion tells us all we need to know about your kind. You project your own anger and shortcomings on others. Despite the promise of a free beer, I doubt very few people will have an opportunity to take up the offer, but a lot of conservatives will reward Fitzpatrick with some business, and he doesn’t need a liberal customer base to survive.