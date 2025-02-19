Could we welcome immigrants and refugees who arrived speaking English? Over the last several years, I've read that the United States needs more workers, maybe another 100 million. The argument is that these people will prop up the Social Security and Medicare programs through payroll deductions.

The argument we need people from the southern portion of the world has been buttressed by this claim, but with reservations. Many of the people who came in the dark of night during the Biden Administration likely couldn’t read or write in their languages, and while they filled unskilled labor, they aren’t going to build rockets or cure cancer.

English Speakers Fleeing England

A few weeks ago, I watched a video win in which the British writer Konstantin Kissing explained that his best and brightest were all leaving. Hey, ’re being replaced by unskilled masses who don’t share a common culture. Ou’ve probably read some of the horror stories about the cultural clashes.

There’s a similar video channel out of Ireland.

So, if we need people to prop up our old age programs, why aren’t we opening our doors to the English, Scottish, Welsh, and Irish?

These ASre the Refugees We Could Use

Because someone will scream racism no matter how much sense it would make. After all, Lefty insists Western Culture is bad and not worth defending, therefore, it must be destroyed!

We currently don’t have tens of millions of homes to house the newcomers, but if we dropped the red tape and allowed a construction boom, all economic levels would benefit, and we would have full employment for decades. People paying taxes and not feeding at the public trough means we can get a better handle on the debt crisis. But, hey, let’s devolve into name-calling and nativism instead.

