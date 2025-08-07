I guess the media wants us to start pelting immigration officers with rocks. I saw a story from a publication in North Idaho, which originally appeared in the Idaho Capital Sun. The latter is a not-for-profit, to my understanding, established to provide jobs for liberals laid off at the Idaho Statesman.

You can read the story by clicking here. Or I’ll give you the synopsis. ICE detentions are up, way up, in Idaho. By well over 500 percent.

Even Kids Have Been Swept Up in the Dragnet

The writer says two children from Peru were arrested. Is that supposed to give the impression that their dollies were snatched as they cried and were slammed to the pavement? They were here with a parent who was in the United States illegally. It’s not like they were tourists who got lost after visiting Shoshone Falls. The story states that they were arrested near Twin Falls, but it is unclear whether they were subsequently released.

We don’t know if Mom was dangerous, and we don’t know if the reporter asked if Mom posed a danger. Perhaps not, but if I worked in law enforcement, I would verify it. My experience is that reporters don’t generally like to know these things.

Before Trump, We Were Kept in the Dark About Illegal Status

Years ago, I worked at a radio station nearby when two men were arrested for taking deer out of season. They were firing rifles near homes. A coworker acted on a hunch and discovered they were illegal aliens. She also discovered local law enforcement was told not to divulge immigration status unless pressed. Gee, the government wants to keep the public uninformed. Never heard that one before! It also helps when the watchdogs in newsrooms give the politicians cover.