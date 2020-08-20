Fire Burning Near Utah Idaho Border

UPDATE: The Black Pine fire is now estimated at over 3,000 acres and growing. There is still no estimated containment or control time. Additional resources have been ordered to help.

A fire burning about 6 miles north of the Utah border has burned over 1,000 acres of land.

The Black Pine Fire started yesterday and after swift winds it grew quickly. As of the last update by Idaho Fire Info Facebook page, 6 engines, 1 dozer, and a water truck are on scene. A plane was helping fight the blaze yesterday.

The fire is located off I-84 and while crews are working in the area commuters are encouraged to use extreme caution. As of right now there has not been an established containment or control date.