Free Idaho Mobile Home Needs Some TLC, And A Massive Dent Puller

If you happen to be in the market for a mobile home, one eye-catching listing in central Idaho might be just what you're looking for. You'll just want to buy a heavy-duty dent puller for a much needed repair.

It's not everyday one comes across a posting for a FREE mobile home. An October 20 Craigslist post to the site's "Free" page for Idaho, does indeed detail a free mobile home presently located in St. Anthony. The city is located 198 miles northeast of Twin Falls.

Craigslist

If you happen to know how to get one of those large ACME magnets, like the one used by Wile E. Coyote, you could make quick work of this repair. A Harley Quinn-sized mallet might also do the trick. The home also has some roof damage on the opposite side of the large cave-in.

The present owner just wants it gone, and for the life of me, I can't figure out why. Apparently, a wind storm caused the damage; the owner states in the post that the mobile home is "fixable." ("He thinks")

So, if you are handy with tools, or maybe have a background in home building and repairs, this might be worth hauling off the property. I'm not sure if the random German Shepard is included with the home or not, but right there is your home alarm system if it is. Just make sure to properly weigh her down if you do plan on pursuing this home.