Monday May 11th at Gem State Paper and Supply Company, you can get a free level 1 face mask while supplies last. The event is also a fundraiser for South Central Community Action Partnership.

According to the event page, Masks, Muffins and Mochas will be from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. at Gem State Paper and Supply Company located at 1801 Highland Ave E in Twin Falls. They will be giving away free masks while supplies last but there will also be muffins and coffee to purchase by donation. All money collected will be going to South Central Community Action Partnership to benefit their emergency food box program to feed people in the Magic Valley. This is especially needed for those struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The muffins will be provided by Great Harvest Bread Company and the coffee from Full Steam Espresso. I must say those are two of my favorite places to enjoy coffee and bread. In order to prevent people from gathering or from violating the 6 feet apart rule, they will be offering drive up services so it can be quick and safe distribution.

More and more places are requiring people wear masks when they go in to their business, finding good face masks are getting more and more difficult so this would be a great way to ensure that you can go into businesses safely.