Get Your 2022 Idaho Invasive Watercraft Sticker Or Risk Fines

For those of you Idaho watercraft owners that still have a 2021 invasive species sticker on your boat, kayak, or canoe, it's time to update it so you can enjoy state waterways and lakes without the risk of fines.

The 2022 Idaho Invasive Species Fund stickers are available through the state parks and recreation department. You'll need to drop a couple of dollars and order them online before entering state waters in your boat or non-motorized vessel. These vessels include kayaks, canoes, rafts, and paddleboards.

These stickers use to be available at area outdoor recreation stores such as Sportsman's Warehouse, but are now only available through the Idaho Parks & Recreation Department. They are easy to obtain, and once purchased they only take a couple of days to arrive in the mail. You can buy your 2022 stickers (one needed for each watercraft) by clicking here.

We ordered our 2021 stickers for our kayaks and got them very quickly. Detach the stickers from the form you receive and apply them to your watercraft in an area that is visible. Keep the form in the glove box of the vehicle you use to tow your toys around.

There are a handful of inspection sites throughout southern Idaho that you should be aware of when hauling boats and non-motorized vessels. Stickers vary in cost, and range between $7 and $30. Fines can total close to $100 for getting caught without them.

All money raised from the sales of these stickers helps with state inspections and other department needs.

