Driving in Idaho can be frustrating at times. It is nowhere near as crowded as other states, but often people will go too slow, too fast, or drive recklessly. During the winter, it wasn't uncommon to see some bizarre driving habits on the ice, and even with good roads, people often aren't paying attention or are driving recklessly. This week a woman took to the rants and raves page to complain about it, and many of you have felt the need to weigh in.

Texting and Driving on the Interstate in Idaho

Credit: Damir Kopezhanov on Unsplash Credit: Damir Kopezhanov on Unsplash loading...

The woman that went to the rants and raves page had much to say about her recent trip up to Boise, and how truck drivers that she was passing were driving with one hand, no hands, or Facetiming as they drove. While truck drivers are expected to be some of the better drivers on the road, they spend long hours and need to find ways to interact with people and entertain themselves. I am not condoning the way these drivers were driving, but they are not alone in doing this, and shouldn't be called out as the only ones that do this.

Texting and Driving in Idaho is Illegal

Credit: Alexandre Boucher on Unsplash Credit: Alexandre Boucher on Unsplash loading...

Instead of pointing out the truck drivers, it is time we all admit that we all do it. We may not be going down the interstate, but at a stop sign, a traffic light, or driving slowly through a parking lot, we all look at our phones in the car. For those that don't know, in the state of Idaho, it is an $85 fine if you are caught manually texting and driving. The only two states it is not illegal in are Montana and Missouri. In Missouri, it is a $200 fine though for drivers under the age of 21. The next time you go on a road trip, make sure to keep the phones down unless you are in one of these two states.

Before you point fingers next time, make sure you are not on your phone when you drive. Very few, if any people, can drive consistently without being on their phones. Truck drivers work long hours, drive many miles, and should not be signaled out. The best thing we can all do is to put our phones away, watch out for our fellow drivers, and try to make the roads safer for us, our families, and the people around us. Put the phones down and focus on the road as you drive.

