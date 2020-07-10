GoFundMe Set Up For Family Of Twin Falls Doctor

Early Thursday morning Steve Platt, a doctor at St. Luke's Magic Valley, went for a bike ride and during that ride passed away suddenly. Doctor Platt leaves behind a young family of five children and his wife. Losing one of the great doctors at our hospital is a big hit to our entire community, especially during a pandemic where doctor Platt was key in helping heal and comfort patients. He specialized in Internal Medicine treating those with heart, lung, and blood issues.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help cover costs of a funeral, other unexpected cost that may come up, and generally help the family as they move forward after this tragedy. The fundraiser has a goal of $20,000 and is quickly moving toward that goal. If you would like to help the family, make donations on the GoFundMe site.

On the fundraiser page you can also read some of the nice messages from those who choose to donate. Some are friends or family, acquaintances from church and work, and others didn't know the doctor but appreciate the work he did for those in need. Doctor Platt was one of our hospital heroes who 'showed compassion, patience, and kindness to his patients and coworkers' states one of the comments from someone who donated.