Learn CPR with Your Sweetheart on Valentine’s Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – It’s not a good statistic.

About 88 percent of cardiac arrest cases happen in the home. Of the number of people who have a heart attack outside a medical facility, only about 8 percent survive, according to the American Heart Association.

But all is not glum. If you’re ever confronted with a family member or friend having an attack, there are some things you might be able to do to help.

“You don’t have to be helpless in an event like that,” Julie O’Meara, a health education specialist with South Central Public Health District, said in a statement.

The health district, Magic Valley Paramedics, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Trauma Services, and Twin Falls Fire Department will offer 60 minutes of hands-on CPR and “Stop the Bleed” training from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. this Thursday at the SCPHD office, 1020 Washington St. South, Twin Falls.

Because the event is scheduled on Valentine's Day, it's a heart-focused event you can share with your sweetheart.

“This training empowers you to help save the life of a loved one in a cardiac emergency,” O’Meara said.

According to information from the health district, training will include 15 minutes of CPR using mini dummies for practice. Magic Valley Paramedics will then provide 45 minutes of “Stop the Bleed” training, which will teach skills to assist in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

James Rhom with Magic Valley Paramedics said the training is a chance for participants to become better equipped to help in such an emergency.

“Temporarily stopping a significant traumatic injury from bleeding can help save someone’s life,” he said.

The health district said the training will not qualify participants for CPR or first-aid certification but will give them important information that might help save the life of a loved one down the road.

The class number is limited, so the health district encourages early registration . Any available spots the night of the event will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.