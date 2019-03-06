St. Luke’s Seeks Applicants for Health Projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – St. Luke’s Magic Valley is accepting applications for projects that address a number of health issues in the local communities.

Through the Community Health Improvement Fund, St. Luke’s supports projects and organizations that help improve the health and well-being of people in the communities it serves. It is accepting applications through March 28 on projects that aim to:

Improve the prevention, detection and treatment of obesity and diabetes

Improve the prevention, detection and management of mental illness and reducing suicide; and

Improve access to affordable health care and affordable health insurance, according to information provided by the hospital.

St. Luke's said in a news release Tuesday,

Applicants must address one or more of these priorities and are expected to demonstrate collaboration and coordination with other community organizations, including St. Luke’s Magic Valley. They must also include a mechanism with which to measure health improvements and address the cultural needs of the population served. Preference will be given to projects that support multiple communities in South Central Idaho.

Applicants will be notified April 30, 2019. For more information, call Sandy Nuffer at 208-814-0022, go online or write to:

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Community Relations

Attn: Sandy Nuffer

P.O. Box 409

Twin Falls, ID 83303