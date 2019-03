A south Idaho man killed in a tree-trimming accident two weeks ago has had a fundraising account set up in his honor.

A GoFundMe account for Corbin Bower's family in Burley has raised more than $19,000 since it was set up on November 15. Bowers, and another co-worker who was seriously injured, were working near Jackson when the accident happened, according to an AP story .

If you would like to contribute to the fund, click here .