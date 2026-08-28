It’s about saving lives. Proposition 1, in many of our views, is the most insidious thing Idahoans have ever been asked to vote on. Opponents tell us it conceivably allows infanticide up to nine months. Call it abortion if you like, but for many of us who are concerned about where we’re going after this temporal existence, this is homicide. The killing of the defenseless, often being used as a means of birth control. Abortion mills are also profitable for people who hide behind euphemisms like choice or reproductive healthcare. I’m sure even some liberals don’t believe in the word games, but political opportunity triumphs when you don’t fear judgment.

This is a Time for Choosing Between Right and Wrong

The people of Idaho are mostly believers. Maybe you don’t see them in church every week, but it doesn’t mean they’re godless atheists. You can probably bet that churchgoers are more likely to vote than their neighbors. A long list of local pastors (and there are many more across the state) have issued a proclamation opposing Proposition 1. They urge a solid no vote in November. When you consider this could be a low-turnout election, if they can encourage their congregations to turn out, we’ll save a lot of lives.

The Faithful are Forming a Full Court Press

Additionally, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise is also urging adherents to stop this carnage before it can get started.

If you’re struggling in any way to decide how to vote on the ballot issue, then I urge you to consult with the pastors who’ve signed the proclamation. This is going to take prayer and effort.