Don’t get sloppy. A bit of advice for anyone drinking beer at the Twin Falls County Fair. It’s not illegal to have a few pops when you’re at the fair, but if it makes you belligerent, then you’ll probably spend some time with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies, who are visible all over the fairgrounds. As a retired drinker, I can say that I never drank at public events. Because a lot of your neighbors can see you, and then you create an impression, especially if you’re loud, staggering, and swinging a fist. Drinking in a neighborhood bar is one thing, because there aren’t thousands of kids around. That’s not the case with the fair.

Heat and Alcohol Create a Bad Combination

Obviously, some people are going to drink, and on a hot day there’s concern about dehydration. More importantly, if you get a snoot full, deputies don’t want you driving home. I would think just getting out of the parking lot would be a major challenge if you’re knee-walking drunk.

Your Rights End at the Tip of My Nose

I remember being in a law class in college. A classmate argued he should be able to drink and drive as part of his pursuit of happiness. The professor looked at the guy as if he had lost his mind. A few weeks later, I happened to be leaving a football game and saw my classmate drunk and riding a motorcycle through the parking lot, which he promptly put in a ditch. Sorry, I don’t see how that creates happiness.

I would prefer an alcohol free fairgrounds, and that’s a personal choice. I don’t believe I’ve ever encountered a drunk at the Twin Falls County Fair, and I suspect for two reasons. Most of the drinkers don’t leave the beer hall, and if they do and have trouble, deputies mop it up soon.

