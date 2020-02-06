Goo Goo Dolls With Lifehouse Coming To Boise And Salt Lake City

Get ready for a blast from the past, the Goo Goo Dolls have announced their 2020 tour with special guest Lifehouse and Forest Blakk. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7th.

Seriously, I am ridiculously excited about this concert. Not only does my inner 90s child love Goo Goo Dolls, but Lifehouse definitely has been on my bucket list of concerts to attend. They will be in Boise at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Thursday, July 23rd. They will then be in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 28th at the USANA Amphitheater with a stop in Portland between those dates.

Pre-sale tickets are technically on sale now as well as VIP packages that include side stage seating, a pre-show private party and meet and greets, just to name a few. The Boise stop is the first stop in this tour.

If you aren't sure who Goo Goo Doll or Lifehouse is chances are you do, and only recognize them by their songs. Goo Goo Dolls sings the songs "Iris", "Black Balloon" and the song from the Transformers soundtrack "All That You Are".

As far as Lifehouse goes, they sing songs like "All In", "Hanging By A Moment" and "You and Me".

I am getting all sorts of nostalgic just thinking about these two bands performing together. It's like reliving high school and college all over again with these songs. Tickets don't go on sale until Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m., so set a reminder if you want tickets.