Two very different artists and two very different genres are coming together for an epic night of music in Idaho. Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert are touring together this year, and they are making a stop in Boise.

Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert

Five Finger Death Punch is a hard rock band that has been around quite a while. They are known for songs like "Blue On Black", "Bad Company", and "Wrong Side of Heaven". Brantley Gilbert is the self-proclaimed bad boy of country music performing songs like "You Don't Know Her Like I Do", "Country Must Be Country Wild", and "Bottoms Up". The two have decided to come together for an epic tour. And it all started when Brantley Gilbert sang "Blue On Black" with them.

Performance Coming To Boise

They will be making a stop in Boise on December 15th, 2022 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. The show starts at 6:30 pm and tickets go on sale soon. This is just one stop of the massive tour that will be hitting cities like Las Vegas, Grand Rapids, and more. The tour begins on November 9th.

Ticket Information For The Show

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 19th at 10 am local time. If you are part of the official Five Finger Death Punch Fan Club you can get pre-sale tickets on Thursday, August 18th. Ticket prices range from $29.50 plus fees, all the way to the general admission pit which is $129.50 plus fees. All tickets are non-refundable and no exchanges will be allowed.

So make sure if you want to go to this show you are ready Thursday or Friday by 10 am and solidify your tickets. This is a show I don't want to miss.Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.