If you live in Southern Idaho, you probably know that Nikki Sixx of the rock band Mötley Crüe grew up in the Magic Valley. He's one of our claims to fame and makes us cool by association. But in a new video, he talks about his childhood here and he shares some information I didn't know about, and that conflicts with what I thought I knew about the rocker.

Did Nikki Sixx Live In Twin Falls Or Jerome, Idaho?

Ever since I moved to Twin Falls I had heard that Nikki Sixx had grown up in Jerome. That's what is listed online and what people always say. But in this video, he says that he grew up being raised by his grandparents on a farm in Twin Falls.

For some reason, he doesn't mention Jerome at all even though he did live there too.

So, no mention of Jerome, but a few days ago he did post on social media that he had just found his old home in Jerome. Does this mean that he came through town a few days ago and we missed it?

Sixx has previously mentioned how his life in Twin Falls and Jerome helped form his future. He claims he bought his first guitar from Red's Trading Post in Twin Falls after earning money working on farms in Jerome. His time in Southern Idaho taught him the value of hard work.

The YouTube video from 2021 is really just a visual plug for his new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx. In the book, he reflects on the formative years of his life and shares stories from his youth. He shares stories of McLeary's Drug Store in Jerome and laying pipe on farms. You can read some of those stories on his Twitter page:

