GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough says a man was transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Tuesday night with a BB in his eye.

Gough tells us a shot gun round hit the man's face from a distance. He said the incident happened while the man and the reporting party were intoxicated, the injuries are non-life threatening and he is in surgery.

There is no danger to the public.