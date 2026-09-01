Truck drivers have been having mixed luck in Idaho. A pair of accidents over the last two days involved semi-truck drivers, and both walked away. The latest happened on I-84 in the westbound lanes east of Boise. Idaho State Police explain it happened shortly after 7:00 on Monday night.

This Guy had Good Survival Instincts

The driver of the rig was a 27-year-old man from Mountain Home. He was hauling cattle when a fire broke out in the cab’s engine compartment. Then it spread throughout the cab, but not before he bailed out. It appears the cattle were unharmed. The fire did close the lanes, and traffic was delayed until just after midnight Tuesday. The fire remains under investigation.

The Public Stepped Up and Helped Law Enforcement

Troopers are thanking those who assisted, including other nearby drivers. State Police listed the mutual aid as follows: Idaho State Police was assisted by Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Orchard Combat Training Center Fire, the East Boise Port of Entry, and nearby good Samaritans.

On Sunday night, a tractor-trailer rig rolled over east of Jerome. The driver also walked away.