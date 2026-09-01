The original event had been scheduled for early August, but a decision was made to postpone it after the terrible shooting at In-N-Out on August 1st in Twin Falls. Instead, a memorial service filled City Park the night of National Night Out. The rescheduled event will take place in three weeks, on Tuesday, September 22nd. People I know in law enforcement have told me the yearly event could have had better attendance, but it does have a dedicated group of people who turn out. The weather should still be mild in late September.

After What We Have Been Through, We Have an Opportunity for Gratitude

This year, a good turnout would be a way to thank area first responders. If you doubted their work in the past, you saw it in action when the city faced a crisis. These men and women face grief, carnage, and trouble every day. They see the best and worst of humanity.

This is an Opportunity to Build Something Lasting in the Valley

National Night Out allows an open forum to discuss issues at the neighborhood level. The public’s eyes and ears are an extension of keeping the Magic Valley safe. The event, which starts at 5:00 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, also allows you to put a face to first responders. In other words, there are fellow citizens in the uniforms. Communities that have good relationships with law enforcement are safer places to live. It can start at the park in three weeks, and you can also help build bedrock trust.