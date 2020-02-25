Gooding Woman Killed in Monday Night Crash

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A Gooding woman died after being flown to a Boise hospital late Monday night when she was thrown from her car.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to call at just before 9 p.m. to 1800 E and 1725 S in Gooding County for a Suzuki Verona that went off the road and hit a power pole and overturned.

ISP said 38-year-old Lindia Elting had been thrown from the car and was first taken to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding then flown to Saint Alphonses Regional Medical Center in Boise were she died. According to ISP, it is not known what caused the vehicle to run off the road.

The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Gooding Police Department also responded to the crash.