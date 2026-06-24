Share the Best Place to View Fireworks in Southern Idaho

Share the Best Place to View Fireworks in Southern Idaho

Bill Colley

Where’s the best place to see fireworks?  I can watch them in Twin Falls from home.  Sometimes my neighbors have displays that rival the city's. I could get closer to the city display, but at home, I don’t fret about the traffic.  There are elevated points from which you can see the displays in Buhl, Filer, and Twin Falls simultaneously.  Maybe even from Cassia County, too.  A fellow told me last week that he has a vantage point from his camp in the South Hills.

I Suppose a Hot Air Ballon Offers a Good Venue

When my daughter was a little girl, we lived in a town where you could get a seat on a hillside above a field where the fireworks were launched.  Some of the pyrotechnics would warm your face.  Including a flamethrower that would dart across a field and spin a sparkling wheel.

A friend of mine has a farm on a hilltop, where he can see fireworks in a valley six miles away.  He looks down at the bursts, and he tells me that you hear the crowd reaction a few seconds later, if the wind is calm.

Do You Care to Share Your Favorite Spot for Fireworks?

Do you have a special spot you’re willing to divulge?  I would be interested in putting together a list of these viewing places, if you don’t mind having company as you watch on Independence Day.  Drop me an email at bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com, or post a location in the comments.

15 Important Fireworks Safety Tips

Don't become the story. To make sure your 4th of July celebration goes as smoothly and safe as possible, here are 15 fireworks safety tips from the National Safety Council. Look out for yourself and your friends and family this Fourth!

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Filed Under: fireworks
Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

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