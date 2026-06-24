Where’s the best place to see fireworks? I can watch them in Twin Falls from home. Sometimes my neighbors have displays that rival the city's. I could get closer to the city display, but at home, I don’t fret about the traffic. There are elevated points from which you can see the displays in Buhl, Filer, and Twin Falls simultaneously. Maybe even from Cassia County, too. A fellow told me last week that he has a vantage point from his camp in the South Hills.

I Suppose a Hot Air Ballon Offers a Good Venue

When my daughter was a little girl, we lived in a town where you could get a seat on a hillside above a field where the fireworks were launched. Some of the pyrotechnics would warm your face. Including a flamethrower that would dart across a field and spin a sparkling wheel.

A friend of mine has a farm on a hilltop, where he can see fireworks in a valley six miles away. He looks down at the bursts, and he tells me that you hear the crowd reaction a few seconds later, if the wind is calm.

Do You Care to Share Your Favorite Spot for Fireworks?

Do you have a special spot you’re willing to divulge? I would be interested in putting together a list of these viewing places, if you don’t mind having company as you watch on Independence Day. Drop me an email at bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com, or post a location in the comments.