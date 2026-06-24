The weekend forecast is very peculiar. A heat wave is often described as three days in a row with temperatures at or above 90 degrees. We’re in the middle of one of those, but we’re heading for a sudden break. The forecast calls for clouds on Friday, with a daytime high barely cracking 70 degrees. Then Saturday will resemble an autumn pattern. A predicted high of only 63 degrees, with scattered thunderstorms. The rain should clear out on Sunday, but it’s going to be even cooler. Does that suggest a cold Independence Day? No, it doesn’t.

The Forecast Looks to Be On a Yo-Yo String

By late next week, the long-range outlook suggests temperatures will be back in the 90-degree range, if not hotter. A lot of you will probably head for the water and look to cool off.

Don't Let the Weather Mess Up Your Holiday Plans

If you’re planning to get an early start on America 250 festivities, you can start with an umbrella and a sweatshirt. Within a few days, you’ll be back in a tank top. We should all remember that weather forecasting beyond three days is often guesswork, but I suspect the weekend outlook is because someone has been tracking a slow-moving system. Right now, it looks like next week will bring a very gradual warmup. If you live to see America 300, I guarantee you’ll have more than a few holidays spoiled by the weather. A little rain never dented my enthusiasm, as long as I celebrated with family and friends.