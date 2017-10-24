TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The newest thrift store to the Magic Valley will open its doors November 2. Easter Seals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc. says the new store located on Blue Lakes Blvd., formerly the old Hastings, will open at 8 a.m. for the grand opening. Store officials say the 20,000 square foot facility will have about 12,000 square feet of retail space with used donated items from books, clothes, kitchen items, and other household goods for sale. The non-profit organization will give away free canvas shopping bags to the first 500 customers that walk into the store on grand opening day. Other prices will be given away as well including a Goodwill gift card. “We’re really looking forward to a successful Grand Opening and I want to thank all of the generous people who donate to Goodwill and are making this new store possible,” stated Rich Beechum, store manager in a prepared statement. The organization has already received more than 53,000 donated items. The Goodwill thrift store will support their sister organization Easter Seals Disability Services that has been in the Magic Valley for several years that helps with employment, training, community integration and housing for people with intellectual disabilities.

Store hours will be:

Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.